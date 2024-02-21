LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | 140 km all’arrivo! Sono due i corridori in fuga

Notizie Correlate
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : due corridori in fuga con due minuti di vantaggio
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 09.23 La temperatura in corsa è di 24° circa. 09.20 La media in corsa attualmente è molto alta, complice ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : subito due corridori in fuga - con poco meno di un minuto di vantaggio
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 09.09 Gli attaccanti si prendono immediatamente 40? di vantaggio. 09.05 subito all’attacco: lo svizzero ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : si parte! Inizia la frazione che arriva al Jebel Jais
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 08.57 Il gruppo sta affrontando il momento del “trasferimento” prima del via ufficiale. 08.55 Si parte! ... (oasport)
