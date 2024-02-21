LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | 140 km all’arrivo! Sono due i corridori in fuga

LIVE UAE

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: 140 km all’arrivo! Sono due i corridori in fuga (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 10.02 L’inizio del Jebel Jais dista più di 100 km. 09.58 Sono 130 i km all’arrivo! 09.54 Il gruppo recupera 30? riportandosi a 2:00 dai fuggitivi. 09.50 Gli uomini di classifica Sono nella pancia del gruppo, in attesa di vivere “il loro momento”. 09.45 La distanza tra i fuggitivi e il gruppo si attesta sui 2:30. 09.42 Sono 140 i km all’arrivo! 09.38 Si prosegue in corsa a gran velocità. 09.35 Ricordiamo i fuggitivi di giornata: Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) e Mark Stewart (Team Corratec – Vini Fantini). 09.31 Superato il primo sprint in quel di Ras-al-Khaimah: oltre a Stewart e Dillier, in gruppo a passare in terza e quarta posizione Sono stati Elia Viviani e Sam Bennett. 09.27 Sono 150 i ...
