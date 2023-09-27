Maxeon' s SunPower One Home Energy Solution Now Available in Europe and Australia

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) - The Company will showcase its ecosystem of residentialproducts as part of an installer roadshow in 13 cities acrossSINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that itsOne ecosystem of products and services is nowthrough authorized dealers and installers in Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and. To celebrate this milestone, the Company has organized aan tour where installers can receive training and observe hands-on demonstrations as well as acquire the necessary certifications to installOne products. The roadshow kicks off in Antwerp, Belgium, and will continue for two months ...