Skin icing | il potere del ghiaccio sul viso

Skin icing

Skin icing: il potere del ghiaccio sul viso (Di lunedì 25 settembre 2023) Joan Crawford ne sarebbe stata estremamente fiera: lo Skin icing è sempre più popolare su TikTok. Stando alla pellicola dedicata alla sua vita, Mommie Dearest, infatti, l’attrice amava immergere il viso in acqua ghiacciata come primo step della sua beauty routine mattutina. Una pratica condivisa anche da Kate Moss – che ha dichiarato di utilizzare cubetti di ghiaccio e cetriolo per sgonfiarsi la mattina – e da Irina Shayk, amante delle Facial Ice Sphere di Nicole Caroline Skin. Da sempre, in effetti, il freddo è un grande alleato della bellezza. Maschere, creme e rimedi naturali a base di ghiaccio, infatti, possono migliorare l’aspetto del viso, persino dopo una nottata difficile. Un trucco che è stato riscoperto anche dagli esperti beauty di TikTok, dove l’hashtag ...
