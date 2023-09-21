Intel Innovation 2023: accelera la convergenza tra AI e sicurezzaAVM partecipa all’Internet Festival 2023La Falsa Partecipazione di Ubaldo Manuali al Film Goffredo e l'Italia ...EA SPORTS - SOUNDTRACK DI FC 24Veeam ottiene la certificazione internazionale Common CriteriaGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Una Nuova Storia d'Amore o Solo Apparenze?Valentina Boscaro Confessa: 'Mi Dispiace per l'Omicidio di Mattia ...Gigi D'Alessio Tour 2024: Nuove Date Napoletane, Biglietti Esauriti ...Denuncia di Molestia a Milano: Giornalista Vittima di Tifosi Inglesi ...Tragico Femminicidio in Provincia di Salerno: Uomo Arrestato per ...Ultime Blog

Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD | TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary

Join Fighting

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second Anniversary of the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. The campaign will be held on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy. *Excluding some sale-exempt regions Official websitehttps://MELTYBLOOD.TYPELUMINA.com/en/Imagehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OIZP9n7IhKMeu9HSU9-wXjor97l mfx?usp=sharing Sale Period - Steam®   September 20, 2023, 10:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 10:00  *Times are PDT. - Nintendo Switch™   September 20, 2023, 00:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 23:59  *Times are PDT for ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second anniversary of the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. The campaign will be held on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy. *Excluding ...

UKRAINIAN LEGISLATORS SEND STATEMENT TO ASSEMBLY OF THE CUBAN RESISTANCE CONDEMNING PARTICIPATION OF FORCES AND MERCENARIES LOYAL TO THE ...

I join the deputies in their call for the regime in Havana to withdraw from the conflict and for ...Assembly of the Cuban Resistance echoes a call from the deputies of the Rada to those Cubans fighting ...

Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd ...  Padova News

Laver Cup 2023, Holger Rune rinuncia alla partecipazione a causa dei problemi alla schiena  OA Sport

Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second anniversary of the 2D fighting game 'MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA' on Steam® an ...

Analysis: Port Sudan fighting reflects tribal-army tensions

For the first time in the conflict in Sudan, fighting broke out in Port Sudan between a tribal militia and the Sudanese army on Monday, and analysts say this reflects mounting tensions between eastern ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Join Fighting
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Join Fighting Join Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD