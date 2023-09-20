EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 1 | Nuova Squadra Della Settimana Disponibile Nei Pacchetti Dalle 19 | 00

Leggi su fifaultimateteam

(Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) EAha annunciato che le carte delpopolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EAFC saranno disponibili neia partire19:00 di mercoledi 20 Settembre. Tra i migliori giocatoripotrebbero esserci l’attaccante polacco del Barcellona Robert Lewandowski autore di un gol e di due assist nella vittoria casalinga dei blaugrana contro il Betis, l’attaccante egiziano del Liverpool Mohamed Salah autore di due assist nella vittoria dei reds in trasferta sul campo del Wolverhampton e del centrocampista portogheseo del Manchester City Bernardo Silva autore di un gol e di un assist nella vittoria dei Citizens in trasferta sul campo del West Ham United. Il Team of the Week è una delle ...