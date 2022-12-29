XCMG Delivers 100 Hydrogen-Fueled Trucks to Mengxi Zhenghe Group (Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) - XUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
XCMG, the world's top 3 construction machinery manufacturers, has delivered a batch of 100 Hydrogen-Fueled Trucks to the end client Mengxi Zhenghe Group to aid its construction of a mine near Ordos in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, as part of the thousand-units Hydrogen-Fueled truck order that signed with Sino-Synergy Hydrogen Energy Technology ("Sino-Synergy") earlier. The three companies held a ceremony to mark the delivery in Xuzhou. Under a strategic cooperation blueprint with Sino-Synery, a leading Hydrogen fuel cell company in China who created multiple industry firsts in terms of industrialization, scale, and market share,
