XCMG Delivers 100 Hydrogen-Fueled Trucks to Mengxi Zhenghe Group

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) - XUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's top 3 construction machinery manufacturers, has delivered a batch of 100to the end clientto aid its construction of a mine near Ordos in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, as part of the thousand-unitstruck order that signed with Sino-SynergyEnergy Technology ("Sino-Synergy") earlier. The three companies held a ceremony to mark the delivery in Xuzhou. Under a strategic cooperation blueprint with Sino-Synery, a leadingfuel cell company in China who created multiple industry firsts in terms of industrialization, scale, and market share, ...