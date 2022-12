(Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) - XUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's top 3 construction machinery manufacturers, has delivered a batch of 100to the end clientto aid its construction of a mine near Ordos in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, as part of the thousand-unitstruck order that signed with Sino-SynergyEnergy Technology ("Sino-Synergy") earlier. The three companies held a ceremony to mark the delivery in Xuzhou. Under a strategic cooperation blueprint with Sino-Synery, a leadingfuel cell company in China who created multiple industry firsts in terms of industrialization, scale, and market share, ...

Lifestyleblog

For instance, in December 2021,, a China - based heavy machinery manufacturing company ... this off - highway electric vehicle market research reporta complete perspective of everything ...The batch export of the high - end XC9 loader series is a strategic achievement of's key global strategy," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of. To meet the market demand of Europe and North ... Dodi Battaglia diretto da Fausto Brizzi: dal 9 novembre il nuovo spettacolo "Nelle mie corde" China's Fuling shale gas field, the country's first commercially-developed shale gas field, produced a total of 53.2 billion cubic meters of shale gas over the past decade, setting a new production ...China's leading local on-demand retail platform, announced the launch of its CNY Shopping Festival at 8 p.m. on Dec.16th, which will run through winter solstice, Laba, New Year's Day, the Spring ...