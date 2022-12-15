Xiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...MultiVersus: arriva il Black Adam Dwayne Johnson e una nuova mappa a ...Private Division festeggia il 5° anniversario e annuncia la ...Polaroid le idee regalo perfette per NataleDead Space - i programmatori di parlano di un'atmosfera terrificanteHunt: Showdown - Arriva il nuovo evento live “Devil's Moon”Overwatch 2 - festività, amicizia e un Magico InvernoGTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars ora disponibileTOWER OF FANTASY – AGGIORNAMENTO 2.2 Ultime Blog

Norgine Announces Closing of Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Norgine Announces
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Norgine Announces Closing of Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Today, Norgine Europe B.V. ("Norgine", the "Company"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the Company. The deal closure is a key milestone in Norgine's history, following over 110 years of family ownership by the Stein Family (who will continue to own a significant stake in the Company). With Goldman Sachs Asset Management  as its key partner, Norgine is strongly positioned to deliver on its mission of bringing transformative medicines to market while purposefully putting patients at the heart of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

... Partner and Head of the EMEA Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Peter and the Stein Family, as well as Norgine's management team. ...

Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

... Partner and Head of the EMEA Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Peter and the Stein Family, as well as Norgine's management team. ...

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2022

Essity's Year-end Report 2022 will be published on January 26, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where ...

Norgine Announces Closing of Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Norgine Europe B.V. ('Norgine', the 'Company'), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Norgine Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Norgine Announces Norgine Announces Closing Investment from