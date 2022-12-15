Norgine Announces Closing of Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

(Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today,Europe B.V. ("", the "Company"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that the Private Equity business withinhas completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the Company. The deal closure is a key milestone in's history, following over 110 years of family ownership by the Stein Family (who will continue to own a significant stake in the Company). Withas its key partner,is strongly positioned to deliver on its mission of bringing transformative medicines to market while purposefully putting patients at the heart of ...

... Partner and Head of the EMEA Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Peter and the Stein Family, as well as's management team. ...... Partner and Head of the EMEA Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Peter and the Stein Family, as well as's management team. ...Essity's Year-end Report 2022 will be published on January 26, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where ...LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Norgine Europe B.V. ('Norgine', the 'Company'), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, ...