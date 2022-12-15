Buffy, Sarah Michelle Gellar e l’atmosfera sul set: “Tossica e dominata dagli uomini” (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) È la serie grazie alla quale è diventata famosa in tutto il mondo, ma per Sarah Michelle Gellar l’esperienza sul set di Buffy – L’ammazzavampiri è stata tutt’altra che positiva. L’attrice, durante l’evento Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable di The Wrap, ha tirato delle vere e proprie stilettate verso le presenze maschili presenti durante le riprese della serie andata in onda dal 1997 al 2003: l’attrice ha definito l’atmosfera Tossica e dominata dagli uomini. “Per così tanto tempo sono stata su un set che penso fosse conosciuto per essere estremamente tossico e dominato dagli uomini e quindi si è radicata così tanto nella mia mente l’idea che tutti i set fossero così, e che le donne fossero ...Leggi su screenworld
Sarah Michelle Gellar suggests that ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ had ‘an extremely toxic male set’"For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set," Gellar said. "So that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were ...
