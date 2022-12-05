Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) Student Liu Dibos the Experiences of Volunteering at Winter Olympics in Beijing During theBEIJING, Dec. 5,/PRNewswire/Student Liu Dibo from("")d his experiences of volunteering at theBeijing Winter Olympic Games during The Global("the") lately. The, co-held byandDaily, invited Chinese and foreign attendees from more than 30 countries tostories andon whereand the ...