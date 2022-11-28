Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 e Pro 5G : Sconto Black Friday Cyber MondayNADIA BATTOCLETTI SPLENDIDA SECONDA E MIGLIOR EUROPEA ASSOLUTA NEL ...Aragami 2, Horse Club Adventures 2 e altro ora disponibiliTT ISLE OF MAN - RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 ARRIVA NEL 2023Samsung nel Metaverso alla Milan Games Week | Samsung Smart AdventureTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge disponibile su PS5NACON - NUOVI CONTROLLER PRO COMPACT PER XBOXMedieval Dynasty disponibileKONAMI presenta la Coppa eFootball ItaliaAl via il Black Friday di iRobotUltime Blog

Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised user experiences across the housing market

Boliga Gruppen
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised user experiences across the housing market (Di lunedì 28 novembre 2022) Press release, Copenhagen, 28 November 2022 Boliga Gruppen is on a mission to become the platform for an independent and transparent overview of the Danish housing market. with over 1.3 million users across their sites and over 75,000 app users every month, creating the best customer experience is critical. with Agillic, Boliga plans to turn their vast amounts of data into exactly that. Boliga.dk was the first site to cover the Danish housing market in one place, offering search by map alongside valuable information like price reductions, availability times, etc. Boliga continues to evolve and add new services – e.g., ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Boliga Gruppen
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Boliga Gruppen Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic