Performio Accelerates Growth with New London Office and Launch of German Datacenter (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has Launched a new Office based in London to support its rapidly growing customer base in Europe and the Middle East. Performio customers in Europe will now benefit from using Performio's ICM SaaS solution hosted in Frankfurt, Germany. This Datacenter will improve the Performio service through better scalability, faster performance, and improved uptime for Performio's European customers. Performio's investment in a new Datacenter will also enable customers to better comply with the growing data privacy and security standards ...
(Adnkronos) - IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has ...
