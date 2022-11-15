ITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 PLATINUM EDITION DISPONIBILECall of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Trailer di lancioBasket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLUltime Blog

EDAN Took Its Solutions up a Notch at MEDICA 2022

EDAN Took
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
EDAN Took Its Solutions up a Notch at MEDICA 2022 (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 EDAN Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ) demonstrated its range of latest innovations at MEDICA, the premiere global MEDICAl trade show held at Dusseldorf, Germany, from Nov. 14 to 17, 2022. Five new products are presented to bring a huge surprise to more than 120,000 visitors from over 150 countries, and show EDAN's effort to exploit the full potential of MEDICAl possibilities. For the laboratory sector, EDAN provides a full picture of its POCT&IVD innovations on the combined booth this year, conveying the freshness to the audiences. "The highlight is our first molecular diagnostics solution, ClariLight CL30. We are glad to see that most clients are attracted by its rapid results as quick as 15 minutes." ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EDAN Took
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : EDAN Took EDAN Took Solutions Notch MEDICA