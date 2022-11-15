EDAN Took Its Solutions up a Notch at MEDICA 2022 (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EDAN Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ) demonstrated its range of latest innovations at MEDICA, the premiere global MEDICAl trade show held at Dusseldorf, Germany, from Nov. 14 to 17, 2022. Five new products are presented to bring a huge surprise to more than 120,000 visitors from over 150 countries, and show EDAN's effort to exploit the full potential of MEDICAl possibilities. For the laboratory sector, EDAN provides a full picture of its POCT&IVD innovations on the combined booth this year, conveying the freshness to the audiences. "The highlight is our first molecular diagnostics solution, ClariLight CL30. We are glad to see that most clients are attracted by its rapid results as quick as 15 minutes." ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
