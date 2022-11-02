DLSS 3: nuovi titoli che lo supportanoGhostrunner festeggia il secondo anniversarioAggiornamento di Teamight Tactics: L'ATTACCO DEI MOSTRIDJI: arriva il drone DJI MAVIC 3 CLASSICPlayStation VR2 a €599.99 disponibile da febbraioDORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM È ORA ...Red Dead Online: bonus per Naturalisti e altro...Minecraft x Burberry: disponibili la Capsule Collection e il DLC ...Honeycomb annuncia Alpha Flight XPCHearthstone - espansione Avanzata del Re dei Lich e nuova classe il ...Ultime Blog

Beko partners with Youreko to help consumer choices with Energy Savings Tool (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) ISTANBUL, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Beko, one of the leading home appliances brands in Europe*, is delighted to announce its integration with Youreko, an Energy efficiency Tool that helps consumers choose sustainably and understand the financial running costs when choosing new appliances. The integration of the Youreko Tool on Beko's website, displays information to consumers on how Energy efficient Beko's appliances are when compared with traditional models and how much money the consumers could save in the long run with manufacturer's appliances. The ...
