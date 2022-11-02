Beko partners with Youreko to help consumer choices with Energy Savings Tool (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) ISTANBUL, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Beko, one of the leading home appliances brands in Europe*, is delighted to announce its integration with Youreko, an Energy efficiency Tool that helps consumers choose sustainably and understand the financial running costs when choosing new appliances. The integration of the Youreko Tool on Beko's website, displays information to consumers on how Energy efficient Beko's appliances are when compared with traditional models and how much money the consumers could save in the long run with manufacturer's appliances. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Beko, one of the leading home appliances brands in Europe*, is delighted to announce its integration with Youreko, an Energy efficiency Tool that helps consumers choose sustainably and understand the financial running costs when choosing new appliances. The integration of the Youreko Tool on Beko's website, displays information to consumers on how Energy efficient Beko's appliances are when compared with traditional models and how much money the consumers could save in the long run with manufacturer's appliances. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Arçelik Responds to Earth's Crisis Call in IFA Keynote with Urgent Appeal for Climate ActionDeveloped with water efficiency at heart, the new SaveWater line by Beko gives back a total of up ... Additionally, Arcelik collaborates with both global and local partners, to engage communities and ...
Beko's 'Hack the Normal Sustainability' hackathon highlights the power of creativity and collaboration... and this event has gone some way to achieving this." Hosted by Beko and organized by media partners TNW and FT Talent, Hack the Normal Sustainability empowered innovators to develop new technologies ... Nexo possibile nuovo sleeve sponsor del Barcellona Social Media Soccer
Yahoo FinanceBeko, one of the leading home appliances brands in Europe*, is delighted to announce its integration with Youreko, an energy efficiency tool that helps consumers choose sustainably and understand the ...
Fenerbahce Beko beat ASVEL 84-63 in EuroLeagueFenerbahce Beko beat ASVEL 84-63 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague round 3 game Tuesday. The Yellow Canaries kept their top spot in the EuroLeague standings by getting three wins in three matches. US ...
Beko partnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Beko partners