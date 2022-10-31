Polyvision Corporation Announces Global Sales & Marketing Appointments

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) - ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/, aleader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for interior and exterior cladding, today announced that it has promoted Kevin Taney to Vice President,and, and Kim Allen to Director,Product and. "As we continue to work to ensurecollaboration across our organization, I look forward to the many contributions of Kevin and Kim in their expanded roles," said Kevin McCoy, CEO of. "This strategic realignment will allow us to focus more effectively on our customers and their needs, while also growing ...