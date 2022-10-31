LUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOLUCCA COMICS & GAMES: all'asta un'esclusiva versione di HeroQuestLa Pedaliera VELOCITYONE RUDDER è disponibileAcer è Technical Partner di RomeVideoGameLabLifestyle: come scegliere un profumo unisexRiepilogo e annunci del livestream di GranzellaLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di lunedì 31 ottobreJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R riceve un nuovo contenutoUltime Blog

Polyvision Corporation Announces Global Sales & Marketing Appointments

Polyvision Corporation Announces Global Sales & Marketing Appointments (Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) - ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Polyvision Corporation, a Global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for interior and exterior cladding, today announced that it has promoted Kevin Taney to Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, and Kim Allen to Director, Global Product and Marketing. "As we continue to work to ensure Global collaboration across our organization, I look forward to the many contributions of Kevin and Kim in their expanded roles," said Kevin McCoy, CEO of Polyvision Corporation. "This strategic realignment will allow us to focus more effectively on our customers and their needs, while also growing ...
Polyvision Corporation Names Wout Van de Broek Vice President of Global Operations

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Polyvision Corporation , a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for interior and exterior cladding, today announced ...

Polyvision Inc. Appoints Kevin McCoy as New CEO

About Polyvision Polyvision Corporation is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel for a variety of industries. For more than 65 years, we've helped make the world a better ...

Polyvision Corporation, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for interior and exterior cladding, today announced ...
