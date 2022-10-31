Polyvision Corporation Announces Global Sales & Marketing Appointments (Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) - ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Polyvision Corporation, a Global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for interior and exterior cladding, today announced that it has promoted Kevin Taney to Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, and Kim Allen to Director, Global Product and Marketing. "As we continue to work to ensure Global collaboration across our organization, I look forward to the many contributions of Kevin and Kim in their expanded roles," said Kevin McCoy, CEO of Polyvision Corporation. "This strategic realignment will allow us to focus more effectively on our customers and their needs, while also growing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
