5G Leads the Stride

BANGKOK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Huawei's 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) kicked off in Bangkok today with a keynote from the company's Rotating Chairman, Ken Hu. "5G has grown faster than any previous generation of mobile technology," began Hu. "In just three years, we've seen solid progress in network deployment, consumer services, and industry applications." "5G is in the fast lane," he continued, "and we should all be proud of the progress we've made. But there's more we can do to maximize its value. We need to work together to fully unleash the power of 5G networks and expand into services like cloud and system integration. Together, we can drive leapfrog development in 5G networks, applications, and the industry as a whole." As of October 2022, more than 230 carriers around the world have launched commercial 5G services. In total, the industry has set up over ...
