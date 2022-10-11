SCGC to Showcase "Green Innovations" for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022 (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading chemical business for Sustainability, is showcasing plastic Innovations and innovative chemical products at "K 2022", the world's No.1 trade fair for plastics and rubber, from October 19-26, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. SCGC will be showcasing a range of Innovations and products under the concept "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" in Hall 6, Stand D79, centered on Green Innovations that are ready move the world forward sustainably, with innovative solutions from "SCGC Green POLYMER", emphasizing the theme of K 2022; Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading chemical business for Sustainability, is showcasing plastic Innovations and innovative chemical products at "K 2022", the world's No.1 trade fair for plastics and rubber, from October 19-26, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. SCGC will be showcasing a range of Innovations and products under the concept "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" in Hall 6, Stand D79, centered on Green Innovations that are ready move the world forward sustainably, with innovative solutions from "SCGC Green POLYMER", emphasizing the theme of K 2022; Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SCGC to Showcase "Green Innovations" for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading chemical business for sustainability, is showcasing plastic innovations ...
Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding Launches First 300 Million Energy Transition Fund of FundsWith Golding Energy Transition 2022 Golding... at 05:36 SCGC to Showcase "Green Innovations" for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022 SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading ...
SCGC ShowcaseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SCGC Showcase