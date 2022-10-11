PRESS START - tutti i numeri della prima edizioneAmazon Prime Day: offerte Xiaomi e POCOPulseCon: Hasbro Pulse attiva i primi pre-order per il 2023Amazon Prime Day: migliori offerte TRUST su accessori PC e gamingAmazon Prime Day: fino a 800 euro di sconto sui laptop MSIMeridiem Games pubblicherà The Crown of Wu in digitale su Console e PCF1 22 - ARRIVA LA STAGIONE F2 2022Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileUltime Blog

SCGC to Showcase Green Innovations for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022

SCGC Showcase
SCGC to Showcase "Green Innovations" for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022 (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading chemical business for Sustainability, is showcasing plastic Innovations and innovative chemical products at "K 2022", the world's No.1 trade fair for plastics and rubber, from October 19-26, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. SCGC will be showcasing a range of Innovations and products under the concept "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" in Hall 6, Stand D79, centered on Green Innovations that are ready move the world forward sustainably, with innovative solutions from "SCGC Green POLYMER", emphasizing the theme of K 2022; Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and ...
SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading ...
