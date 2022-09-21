Logitech G annuncia il volante PRO Racing Wheel e pedaliera PRO ...EA SPORTS PORTA TED LASSO E L'AFC RICHMOND IN FIFA 23Amazon presenta il nuovo tablet Fire HD 8In Vigor Chronicles: Deliverance arriva la stagione dei Crossover!Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI a SPIEL '22Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEAspirapolvere: con o senza sacco?Round One 2022, apre la biglietteria e anticipazioni su contenuti e ...Meta Quest si aggiornaPresentate le novità di Windows 11 2022 UpdateUltime Blog

EC3 | “La AEW ha gravi problemi di leadership”

EC3 AEW
EC3: “La AEW ha gravi problemi di leadership” (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) La conferenza stampa post All Out è finita nel caos più totale, dopo che CM Punk si è scagliato contro Colt Cabana, Hangman Page e gli Young Bucks. Successivamente, il Second City Saviour è stato coinvolto in una rissa nel backstage, in cui si è scontrato con gli Young Bucks e Kenny Omega. Come riportato in precedenza, la AEW ha sospeso tutte le persone coinvolte nella rissa. Si pensava addirittura che Punk e Ace Steel sarebbero stati licenziati. Tutti questi avvenimenti hanno fatto parlare molto della leadership di Tony Khan, e della situazione del backstage della compagnia di Jacksonville. L’importanza della leadership Parlando con NBC Sports Boston, l’ex Superstar WWE EC3 ha parlato degli avvenimenti nel backstage All Elite, dando la propria opinione riguardo la mancanza di leadership: “Le uniche informazioni su ...
