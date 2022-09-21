EC3: “La AEW ha gravi problemi di leadership” (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) La conferenza stampa post All Out è finita nel caos più totale, dopo che CM Punk si è scagliato contro Colt Cabana, Hangman Page e gli Young Bucks. Successivamente, il Second City Saviour è stato coinvolto in una rissa nel backstage, in cui si è scontrato con gli Young Bucks e Kenny Omega. Come riportato in precedenza, la AEW ha sospeso tutte le persone coinvolte nella rissa. Si pensava addirittura che Punk e Ace Steel sarebbero stati licenziati. Tutti questi avvenimenti hanno fatto parlare molto della leadership di Tony Khan, e della situazione del backstage della compagnia di Jacksonville. L’importanza della leadership Parlando con NBC Sports Boston, l’ex Superstar WWE EC3 ha parlato degli avvenimenti nel backstage All Elite, dando la propria opinione riguardo la mancanza di leadership: “Le uniche informazioni su ...Leggi su zonawrestling
MJF non ha firmato un'estensione di contratto con la AEW: ecco i dettagli World Wrestling
EC3 Points Out Issue In AEW If CM Punk's Comments Were A ShootIs this real" All signs point to the backstage fight being legitimate, especially considering Tony Khan suspended everyone involved and vacated CM Punk and The Elite of their AEW Championships.
Backstage News On Whether WWE Had Interest In Velveteen Dream Prior To ArrestsDream has been in the news a lot at a time when several former "NXT" stars are returning to WWE, but a new report suggests his return was never in the cards.
EC3 AEWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EC3 AEW