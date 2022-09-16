One Of Those Days di Ozzy Osbourne con Eric Clapton, un trip nel rock d’autore (testo e traduzione) (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Le premesse erano buone, dal momento che due colossi del rock si sono incontrati per lavorare su un mattoncino di un disco all-star: One Of Those Days di Ozzy Osbourne, con la colonna vertebrale dei solo di Eric Clapton, è un salto nel tempo. Anche a questo giro il Principe delle Tenebre si circonda di artisti monumentali, e in Patient Number 9 troviamo davvero di tutto: dal metal vecchio stile alle declinazioni contemporanee. Lo dobbiamo a Ozzy, ovviamente, ma anche alla collaborazione di Zakk Wylde, Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mike McReady dei Pearl Jam, Robert Trujillo dei Metallica e tantissimi altri. In questa traccia Slowhand, all’anagrafe Eric Clapton, regala a One Of Those ...Leggi su optimagazine
Sunghia : RT @patriziamaffiol: #FF carissima @Sunghia un nuovo pezzo del mitico Ozzy Osbourne One of those days (official music video) ft Eric Clapto… - patriziamaffiol : #FF carissima @Sunghia un nuovo pezzo del mitico Ozzy Osbourne One of those days (official music video) ft Eric Cla… - kiduItin : finita sullo spotify degli una direzione x colpa di un tiktok non sono mai stata una fan ma purtroppo le so tutte a… - RadioAirplay_it : @OzzyOsbourne e @EricClapton insieme nel nuovo singolo #OneOfThoseDays in tutte le #radio italiane da domani 16 set… - _bluebiu : @joong2min Alloooora ti consiglio bad love, i wanna be, chemicals, i will fight, one of those nights, good good, th… -
Mass Megawatts (MMMW) Largest Sale of Solar Project with New Solar Tracker Targeted Completion in Early 2023 with Assistance of New ...The mobile units with the improvements will include one unit demonstrating the tracker and another ... Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein ...
Yuriko Tiger moved to Japan to fulfil her dream: to become a cosplayer. Lights and shadows of a demanding careerYou need to consider that those who follow cosplayers in Japan are more than 24 or 25 years old and have often just entered the work world, while in Italy it's the opposite. My rock period was one of ... One Of Those Days di Ozzy Osbourne con Eric Clapton, un trip nel rock d’autore (testo e traduzione) OptiMagazine
Rogers honored by Washington peers as Dean of the HouseThere seems to be very little that brings together Republicans and Democrats in Washington. Honoring Hal Rogers is one of those rare things. On Wednesday, the respective party leaders in the U.S.
Queen's death is reminder of disappearing WW II generationThe long good-bye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s b ...
One ThoseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : One Those