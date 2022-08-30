Annunciato Hell is Others survival horror in arrivo a ottobreLegend sarà disponibile il 6 settembre su SteamYU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC Grand Tournament 2022, ecco i vincitoriVulcan II Mini, prima tastiera formato 65% di ROCCAT Il Clan Elysium vince il primato mondiale dell'incursione La caduta ...LoL Esports e Tiffany & Co. svelano la nuova Coppa degli evocatoriLogitech G presenta 3 varianti del G502, nuovo mouse da gaming IFA 2022 - le novità di TP-LinkOcchiaie Uomo, Perchè Scegliere Cosmetici Naturali per Eliminarle?Sony compra Savage Game StudiosUltime Blog

FCM Bank Malta Taps DXC Technology and Temenos Platform for Core Banking System Modernization

FCM Bank
FCM Bank Malta Taps DXC Technology and Temenos Platform for Core Banking System Modernization

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global Technology services company, has partnered with solution provider Temenos (SIX: TEMN), to lead the digital transformation of critical IT architecture for FCM Bank, one of Malta's leading providers of savings and fixed-term deposit products. Drawing on DXC's expertise in Banking and capital markets, and industry leading software from Temenos, FCM Bank has replaced its legacy Core Banking System with a modern digital Platform to support its growth strategy. The new System went live in June 2022, with DXC supporting the migration of FCM Bank's apps, offerings ...
FCM Bank Malta Taps DXC Technology and Temenos Platform for Core Banking System Modernization

