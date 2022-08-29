Halla Group Changes Corporate Name to HL ("Higher Life") Group in Celebration of 60th Anniversary (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) - HL Group paving a new path with its leading affiliates HL Holdings, HL Mando and HL D&I Halla "Youthfulness is the call of our time. We will take a bold leap forward with our new young brands," said HL Group Chairman Chung Mong-won SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In Celebration of its 60th Anniversary, Halla Group is changing its Corporate Name to HL ("Higher Life"), which stands for its pursuit of Higher Life. Halla Group had retained its Corporate Name for 38 years since the launch of the ...
Halla Group Chairman Chung Mong - won Inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame- Gave an acceptance speech on 'Ice Hockey and Life' at the induction ceremony in Tampere - SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Halla Group Chairman Chung Mong - won attended the ceremony hosted by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) as a member of the IIHF Hall of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony, which had ...
Halla Group Changes Corporate Name to HL ("Higher Life") Group in Celebration of 60th AnniversaryHL Group paving a new path with its leading affiliates HL Holdings, HL Mando and HL D&I Halla "Youthfulness is the call of our time. We will take a bold leap forward with our new young brands ...
