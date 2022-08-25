Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira non tornerà nella terza stagione (Di giovedì 25 agosto 2022) L'interprete di Kat, Barbie Ferreira, ha annunciato che non farà ritorno nel ruolo nella terza stagione di Euphoria. Barbie Ferreira, che ha interpretato Kat nelle prime due stagioni della serie HBO Euphoria, non tornerà per la terza stagione. Ferreira ha rivelato la sua apparente uscita oggi in una storia di Instagram, come riporta Vulture. "Dopo quattro anni passati a incarnare il personaggio più speciale ed enigmatico, Kat, devo dire addio con le lacrime agli occhi. Spero che molti di voi possano rivedersi in lei come ho fatto io e che vi abbia portato gioia seguire il suo viaggio fino a diventare ciò che è oggi. Ho messo tutta la mia cura e tutto il mio amore in lei ...Leggi su movieplayer
yo0semite : non barbie ferreira che lascia euphoria, mi hanno distrutto il personaggio - dituttounpop : Le notizie di oggi dal mondo delle #serietv - Barbie Ferreira lascia #Euphoria - 9 ritorni in #SuccessionHBO - Chr… - sfiorata82 : RT @badtasteit: #Euphoria 3: #BarbieFerreira, interprete di Kat, dice addio alla serie - swaaggypisces : RT @eversinceotb: mi sveglio con la notizia di barbie ferreira che lascia euphoria e nonostante sinceramente contenta per lei che si è libe… - insicura : IN CHE SENSO BARBIE NON RITORNA IN EUPHORIA BASTARDI -
