Medison Pharma Announces the Expansion of its Partnership with Albireo to a Multi-Regional Agreement to Commercialize Odevixibat in Canada and Israel

PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022
Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global Pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, announced today the Expansion of its Partnership with Albireo to a Multi-Regional Agreement to Commercialize Odevixibat in Canada and Israel, for the treatment of patients with cholestatic liver diseases. "Albireo's vote of confidence in the commercial solution Medison offers allows us to continue demonstrating our ongoing commitment to accelerate access to
Medison Pharma Announces the Approvals by Health Canada and Therapeutics Goods Administration of KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp) for the Treatment ...About Medison Pharma Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets. Medison is the first to create an ...
Medison Pharma Announces Multi - Regional Partnership Agreement with argenx to Commercialize Efgartigimod Across Europe and IsraelPETACH TIKVAH, Israel, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Medison Pharma ('Medison'), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, announced today an exclusive multi - regional ...
