Medison Pharma Announces the Expansion of its Partnership with Albireo to a Multi-Regional Agreement to Commercialize Odevixibat in Canada and Israel

Medison Pharma Announces the Expansion of its Partnership with Albireo to a Multi-Regional Agreement to Commercialize Odevixibat in Canada and Israel (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global Pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, announced today the Expansion of its Partnership with Albireo to a Multi-Regional Agreement to Commercialize Odevixibat in Canada and Israel,  for the treatment of patients with cholestatic liver diseases.     "Albireo's vote of confidence in the commercial solution Medison offers allows us to continue demonstrating our ongoing commitment to accelerate access to ...
