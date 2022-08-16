CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of cooperation on Monday. Four shows were released at the launching ceremony, featuring delicacies, tourism, aerial photography and the historic urban area of Macao using the 5G, 4K, 8K and AI technology of the CMG. An agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs. The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve collaboration in the holding of sporting events and authorization of competition resources. The document on the previous round of cooperation was inked in 2019 to mark the 20th ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of cooperation on Monday. Four shows were released at the launching ceremony, featuring delicacies, tourism, aerial photography and the historic urban area of Macao using the 5G, 4K, 8K and AI technology of the CMG. An agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs. The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve collaboration in the holding of sporting events and authorization of competition resources. The document on the previous round of cooperation was inked in 2019 to mark the 20th ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperationAn agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs. The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve ...
Serie A 2022/23 in 200 paesi nel mondo, la lista dei broadcaster tv fuori Italia... Tailandia, Timor Est) CCTV , IQIYI e MIGU: Cina DAZN : Giappone ELTA: Taiwan GAZI TV , NAGORIK TV , RABBIT HOLE : Bangladesh HTV e VTVCab : Vietnam ICE SPORTS : Maldive Macau Cable TV : Macao SPORTS ... CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation – Padovanews Padova News
CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperationBEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of ...
CCTV+ MacaoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ Macao