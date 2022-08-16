Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Xiaomi presenta Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 e tante altre novitàUltime Blog

CCTV+ | Macao government | CMG start new round of cooperation

CCTV+ Macao
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of cooperation on Monday. Four shows were released at the launching ceremony, featuring delicacies, tourism, aerial photography and the historic urban area of Macao using the 5G, 4K, 8K and AI technology of the CMG. An agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs. The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve collaboration in the holding of sporting events and authorization of competition resources. The document on the previous round of cooperation was inked in 2019 to mark the 20th ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation

An agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs. The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve ...

Serie A 2022/23 in 200 paesi nel mondo, la lista dei broadcaster tv fuori Italia

... Tailandia, Timor Est) CCTV , IQIYI e MIGU: Cina DAZN : Giappone ELTA: Taiwan GAZI TV , NAGORIK TV , RABBIT HOLE : Bangladesh HTV e VTVCab : Vietnam ICE SPORTS : Maldive Macau Cable TV : Macao SPORTS ... CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation – Padovanews  Padova News

CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ Macao
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CCTV+ Macao CCTV Macao government start round