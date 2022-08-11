Autorumox : Il nuovo autovelox e le Multe per i rumoriCappe da cucina: tipologie, caratteristiche e modelli a confrontoI Macko trionfano nella finale del PG Nationals Summer Split 2022ROLLERDROME: due nuovi videoUDYR, l'eremita spirituale, rinasce nella patch 12.16Apex Legends: Caccia Ora DisponibileTrust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...Ultime Blog

MolecuLight Secures Financing from BDC Canada and iGan Partners to Support its Commercial Expansion

MolecuLight Secures Financing from BDC Canada and iGan Partners to Support its Commercial Expansion

New Financing to Meet Significant Growth in Global Demand for MolecuLight's i:X® and DX™ Point-of-Care Imaging Devices for the Wound Care Industry TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announced that it has completed a Financing with BDC Capital and iGan Ventures. The funds are to Support MolecuLight's continued global Expansion to meet growing customer demand for its MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ devices. Leonard Kofman and Jody Staggs, Managing Director of SWK Holdings will join MolecuLight's Board of Directors as observers. "With the continued growth in global demand for our i:X and ...
New Financing to Meet Significant Growth in Global Demand for MolecuLight's i:X and DX Point-of-Care Imaging Devices for the Wound Care Industry TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight ...

