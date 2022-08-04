«Where is your World Cup?». I tifosi del New England provocano Insigne, lui sorride (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) In rete gira un VIDEO che ritrae Lorenzo Insigne mentre sta per calciare dalla bandierina, durante la partita contro il New England Revolution di domenica scorsa. I tifosi avversari lo deridono chiamando in causa la mancata qualificazione della Nazionale italiana al Mondiale in Qatar. Mentre Insigne sta per battere il corner, i tifosi gli urlano ridendo: «Where is your World Cup?». L’ex capitano del Napoli li guarda e sorride, senza dare loro troppo peso. Nella stessa partita, Insigne ha sbagliato un calcio di rigore. Il match è finito in pareggio, a reti inviolate. L'articolo ilNapolista. Leggi su ilnapolista (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) In rete gira unche ritrae Lorenzomentre sta per calciare dalla bandierina, durante la partita contro il NewRevolution di domenica scorsa. Iavversari lo deridono chiamando in causa la mancata qualificazione della Nazionale italiana al Mondiale in Qatar. Mentresta per battere il corner, igli urlano ridendo: «is?». L’ex capitano del Napoli li guarda e, senza dare loro troppo peso. Nella stessa partita,ha sbagliato un calcio di rigore. Il match è finito in pareggio, a reti inviolate. L'articolo ilNapolista.

napolista : «Where is your World Cup?». I tifosi del New England provocano #Insigne, lui sorride (VIDEO) L’ex capitano del Nap… - Itaguy2 : RT @madame_eva3: ???? Your place is where I want it to be. Clear puppy? ???? ???? Il tuo posto è dove io voglio che sia. Chiaro cagnolini? ???? ht… - TemperiniLost : Ovunque siate, con chiunque siate e qualsiasi cosa facciate... Take a breath, take a rest and enjoy your time. ??… - MokaPeacock : @JayTheGryphon where is your griffon wings è-é !? - mumblethyname37 : @CooperCSGO hahahhahaaahahahahahahhaahhhaahahhahhahhhahahaahh.....where's your white van? -