LIFTE H2 and Burckhardt Compression announce their collaboration for Hydrogen projects (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) BERLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Hydrogen infrastructure development company LIFTE H2, head quartered in the US with a German subsidiary, and compressor manufacturer Burckhardt Compression, head quartered in Switzerland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a joint offering of Hydrogen solutions to the market. The combination of LIFTE H2's product and project development services and Burckhardt Compression's technology and global service capability provides differentiated long-term and integrated value for our customers. LIFTE H2 is implementing advanced product and services roadmaps, coordinated with a campaign of infrastructure projects, and a collaborative business model that provides ...Leggi su iltempo
The Hydrogen infrastructure development company LIFTE H2, head quartered in the US with a German subsidiary, and compressor manufacturer Burckhardt Compression, head quartered in Switzerland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a joint offering of Hydrogen solutions to the market. The combination of LIFTE H2's product and project development services and Burckhardt Compression's technology and global service capability provides differentiated long-term and integrated value for our customers. LIFTE H2 is implementing advanced product and services roadmaps, coordinated with a campaign of infrastructure projects, and a collaborative business model that provides ...Leggi su iltempo
Conferenza di apertura del progetto "Strong Sea Life" Ispra
LIFTE H2 and Burckhardt Compression announce their collaboration for Hydrogen projectsBERLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen infrastructure development company LIFTE H2, head quartered in the US with a German subsidiary, ...
TORONTO - Bernardeschi: "L'Atalanta mi voleva fortemente, ma ho scelto diversamente"E alla fine ha scelto la MLS:. 'Ho vinto 9 trofei, ho giocato nella Juve: cosa potevo chiedere di più Nella mia carriera ora c’è spazio per nuove emozioni e Toronto è il trampolino giusto' Eppure in ...
LIFTE andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIFTE and