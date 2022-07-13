Southampton e Burnley si scontrano per l’attaccante delle starlette Liam Delap (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) 2022-07-13 18:42:37 Ci sono conferme! Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo dall’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: Il Southampton sembra mantenere la rotta con l’attuale mandato di trasferimento quest’estate allo stadio St. Mary’s, poiché i Saints potrebbero essere pronti per una rissa di trasferimento con la squadra del campionato Burnley per la star del Manchester City Liam Delap. Delap, 19 anni, è un laureato in un’accademia e uno dei giovani più pubblicizzati nella pipeline del Man City che ha già recitato sei volte sotto Pep Guardiola, ma il nativo di Winchester potrebbe essere destinato a maggiori responsabilità altrove secondo l’insider di trasferimento Fabrizio Romano . Il Manchester City è pronto a lasciare che Liam Delap se ne vada nelle prossime settimane. ...Leggi su justcalcio
Burnley And Southampton Make Loan And Permanent Transfer Enquiries About Manchester City’s Liam DelapManchester City striker Liam Delap could be allowed to leave this summer, with both Burnley and Southampton interested in signing the teenager.
Transfer Zone: Man City striker is on his way out without making a Premier League startBeen told Burnley asked for Delap on loan until end of the season, while Southampton are also interested but for permanent move. #MCFC Final decision to be made in the next days. pic.twitter ...
