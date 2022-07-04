Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOUltime Blog

Public vote winner of €2 | 000 selected in Be Open' s DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET | international competition to support the SDGs

LONDON, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BE Open's latest competition DESIGN to NURTURE the PLANET aimed to ...

Public vote winner of €2,000 selected in Be Open's DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET, international competition to support the SDGs

 BE Open's latest competition "DESIGN to NURTURE the PLANET" aimed to bring the talent and creativity of the global community to focus on SDG2: Zero Hunger. Under the umbrella of zero hunger, SDG2 is not only about ending hunger, but also achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture. The competition called for innovative solutions that can contribute to how we transform our food systems to end food insecurity and create better conditions for an equitable and environmentally prosperous world. The objective of the competition is to recognize and promote top DESIGN projects developed by the younger creative generation that are able to tackle the tasks set by the United Nations' ...
