The Strongest vs Ceara: pronostico, notizie sulla squadra, formazioni (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) The Strongest e Ceara inizieranno gli ottavi di finale di Copa Sudamericana giovedi 30 giugno, quando si affronteranno nell’andata in Bolivia. La squadra ospite ha superato il proprio girone con un record perfetto, mentre i padroni di casa sono passati al torneo secondario del continente dopo essere arrivati ??terzi nel proprio girone di Copa Libertadores. Il calcio di inizio di The Strongest vs Ceara è previsto alle 00:15 ora italiana Prepartita The Strongest vs Ceara: a che punto sono le due squadre The Strongest Dopo essere arrivati ????terzi nella massima serie nazionale la scorsa stagione, The Strongest si è guadagnato un posto nelle qualificazioni alla Copa Libertadores di quest’anno e sono passati alla fase a gironi con ... Leggi su sport.periodicodaily (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Theinizieranno gli ottavi di finale di Copa Sudamericana giovedi 30 giugno, quando si affronteranno nell’andata in Bolivia. Laospite ha superato il proprio girone con un record perfetto, mentre i padroni di casa sono passati al torneo secondario del continente dopo essere arrivati ??terzi nel proprio girone di Copa Libertadores. Il calcio di inizio di Thevsè previsto alle 00:15 ora italiana Prepartita Thevs: a che punto sono le due squadre TheDopo essere arrivati ????terzi nella massima serie nazionale la scorsa stagione, Thesi è guadagnato un posto nelle qualificazioni alla Copa Libertadores di quest’anno e sono passati alla fase a gironi con ...

