Manchester City | scelto il vice Ederson

Manchester City
Porte girevoli per il Manchester City, che ha scelto il nuovo nuovo vice Ederson: sarà Stefan Ortega, ...

Porte girevoli per il Manchester City, che ha scelto il nuovo nuovo vice Ederson: sarà Stefan Ortega, tedesco in scadenza con l'Arminia...
