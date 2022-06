Gerresheimer partners with MedTech start-up Adamant Health to revolutionize treatment of Parkinson' s disease

(Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) -join forces to improve lives of millions of's patients worldwidea transformative technology-based solution -participates in seed-round of the Finnishcompany and university spin-off - Monitoring and personalized medication adjustment in combination is a novum DÜSSELDORF, Germany and KUOPIO, Finland, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/AG and the Finnish-upOy partner up to develop a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide suffering from's. The measuring technology and platform in development will address one of the biggest impediments in treating symptoms of ...

Pubblicità

Cineforme

...for people with chronic diseases -will together expand their client base, product range and IP portfolio DUESSELDORF, Germany and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -......for people with chronic diseases -will together expand their client base, product range and IP portfolio DUESSELDORF, Germany and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -... Siringhe preriempite Analisi del settore del mercato 2022 Condividi, tendenze, statistiche sulla crescita, attori chiave e previsioni 2029 Partners join forces to improve lives of millions of Parkinson's patients worldwide with a transformative technology-based solution - Gerresheimer ...Partners join forces to improve lives of millions of Parkinson's patients worldwide with a transformative technology-based solution - Gerresheimer participates in seed-round of the Finnish MedTech ...