Gerresheimer partners with MedTech start-up Adamant Health to revolutionize treatment of Parkinson' s disease

Gerresheimer partners with MedTech start-up Adamant Health to revolutionize treatment of Parkinson's disease (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) - partners join forces to improve lives of millions of Parkinson's patients worldwide with a transformative technology-based solution - Gerresheimer participates in seed-round of the Finnish MedTech company and university spin-off - Monitoring and personalized medication adjustment in combination is a novum DÜSSELDORF, Germany and KUOPIO, Finland, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Gerresheimer AG and the Finnish MedTech start-up Adamant Health Oy partner up to develop a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide suffering from Parkinson's disease. The measuring technology and platform in development will address one of the biggest impediments in treating symptoms of ...
