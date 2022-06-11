“The greatest showman”: grande successo per il musical dell’IIS Faicchio (Di sabato 11 giugno 2022) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiFaicchio (Bn) – Gli alunni delle sedi di Faicchio e Castelvenere dell’Istituto d’Istruzione Superiore si sono ritrovati insieme in un musical andato in scena nel piazzale della scuola a Faicchio. In scena un’opera che ha voluto rappresentare un sincero inno alla diversità, al coraggio di abbracciarla, alla volontà di non lasciarsi abbattere da chi pensa che “diverso” sia sinonimo di “inferiore”. Al centro la storia di Barnum, fondatore dello straordinario circo statunitense “The greatest showman”, che si intreccia con meravigliose storie d’amore e stimolanti sentimenti di rivalsa sociale, in un tripudio di colori e musiche. Un messaggio forte ed eloquente: andare oltre le apparenze e non farsi fermare dalle convenzioni sociali. I costumi, dai colori ... Leggi su anteprima24 (Di sabato 11 giugno 2022) Tempo di lettura: 2 minuti(Bn) – Gli alunni delle sedi die Castelvenere dell’Istituto d’Istruzione Superiore si sono ritrovati insieme in unandato in scena nel piazzale della scuola a. In scena un’opera che ha voluto rappresentare un sincero inno alla diversità, al coraggio di abbracciarla, alla volontà di non lasciarsi abbattere da chi pensa che “diverso” sia sinonimo di “inferiore”. Al centro la storia di Barnum, fondatore dello straordinario circo statunitense “The”, che si intreccia con meravigliose storie d’amore e stimolanti sentimenti di rivalsa sociale, in un tripudio di colori e musiche. Un messaggio forte ed eloquente: andare oltre le apparenze e non farsi fermare dalle convenzioni sociali. I costumi, dai colori ...

