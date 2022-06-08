Boomi Surpasses 20 | 000 Customers | Sets Industry Record for Largest Customer Base¹

Honor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoIL KIT DEL TIFOSO PER UN’ESTATE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA SERIE ALEGO presenta il set più adrenalinico Montagne Russe LEGOKlonoa Phantasy Reverie Series nuovo trailerGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed festeggia il Ghostbusters DayBlink Video Doorbell, videocitofono Amazon, disponibile in ItaliaRed Dead Online: maggiori guadagni per i Distillatori!Ucraina, Kiev : da Banca mondiale altri 1,49 miliardi di dollariLaura Speranza : Ecco chi è la moglie di Stefano TacconiIn Iran deraglia treno passeggeri : 10 morti e 50 feritiUltime Blog

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation ...

  Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that it has surpassed 20,000 Customers, representing the Largest Customer base of any cloud integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider. Fortune 500 companies and notable brands globally, such as AT&T, Cisco, LinkedIn, Moderna, and Novartis, along with leading international companies like Ampol, Australian Red Cross, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Sky, leverage the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to drive better business outcomes. Boomi's Customers rely on the category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company's award-winning technology, robust community, and world-class partners to ...
