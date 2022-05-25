OBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIHisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSThe Sims 4 introduce i pronomi personalizzabiliLegends of Runeterra: arriva la nuova espansione Erranti dei mondiCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II svelata la data di uscita FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - NUOVO DLC AGI PACKUltime Blog

Jolywood Continues Strategic Cooperation with Munich Re

Jolywood Continues
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
TAIZHOU, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, Jolywood, the global leader in N-type PV ...

zazoom
Commenta
Jolywood Continues Strategic Cooperation with Munich Re (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) TAIZHOU, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On May 13, Jolywood, the global leader in N-type PV technology, announced that they will continue their Strategic Cooperation with Munich Re, the global giant in the reinsurance industry, at Intersolar Europe held in Munich, Germany. The two parties will continue joining forces to improve global renewable energy solutions. Munich Re will continue to provide Jolywood with a 12-year warranty for material and a 30-year warranty for linear power output. In the three consecutive years of Cooperation, the two parties aimed to jointly formulate and develop renewable energy solutions for investors and financing institutions with large-scale usage of ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jolywood Continues
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Jolywood Continues Jolywood Continues Strategic Cooperation with