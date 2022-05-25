Jolywood Continues Strategic Cooperation with Munich Re (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) TAIZHOU, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On May 13, Jolywood, the global leader in N-type PV technology, announced that they will continue their Strategic Cooperation with Munich Re, the global giant in the reinsurance industry, at Intersolar Europe held in Munich, Germany. The two parties will continue joining forces to improve global renewable energy solutions. Munich Re will continue to provide Jolywood with a 12-year warranty for material and a 30-year warranty for linear power output. In the three consecutive years of Cooperation, the two parties aimed to jointly formulate and develop renewable energy solutions for investors and financing institutions with large-scale usage of ...Leggi su iltempo
