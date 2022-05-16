Four the Win - GIGABYTE Wins Big at iF Design Award 2022 (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) TAIPEI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/



GIGABYTE Technology announced a total of Four products under its gaming-focused AORUS brand, including a trio of AORUS high-end Z690 motherboards and the AORUS FO48U large-sized gaming monitor, which have been Awarded the prestigious iF Design Award 2022 for their excellence in product Design. The Awarded Z690 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE, Z690 AORUS XTREME, and Z690 AORUS MASTER are the top-of-the-line motherboards engineered to perfectly support the Intel 12th-gen processors. These three motherboards impress the performance-driven enthusiasts with GIGABYTE's state-of-the-art cooling solutions and class-leading power deliveries. Combined with the exclusive DDR5 memory overclocking ... Leggi su iltempo (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) TAIPEI, May 16,/PRNewswire/Technology announced a total ofproducts under its gaming-focused AORUS brand, including a trio of AORUS high-end Z690 motherboards and the AORUS FO48U large-sized gaming monitor, which have beened the prestigious iFfor their excellence in product. Theed Z690 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE, Z690 AORUS XTREME, and Z690 AORUS MASTER are the top-of-the-line motherboards engineered to perfectly support the Intel 12th-gen processors. These three motherboards impress the performance-driven enthusiasts with's state-of-the-art cooling solutions and class-leading power deliveries. Combined with the exclusive DDR5 memory overclocking ...

Four__M : RT @AstroSamantha: Happy Monday from space! Were you lucky enough to be able to see the lunar eclipse last night? We were! / Buon lunedì da… - Four__M : RT @visit_lazio: La maestosità di #VillaAdriana a #Tivoli, la dimora dell'Imperatore Adriano è un sito #Unesco. In passato si estendeva su… - UltraMattVGC : NEW YOUTUBE VIDEO ?? - Four__M : RT @SaveChildrenIT: ?? Corno d'Africa: 350.000 bambini rischiano di morire di fame. Non lasciarli soli, bastano €9 al mese per aiutarli ?? h… - Four__M : RT @SaveChildrenIT: Il loro passato non può essere cambiato, ma tu puoi fare molto per migliorare il loro futuro. Bastano €9 al mese ?? htt… -