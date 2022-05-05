Proscenic presenta l’aspirapolvere P11 SmartVideo Vittorio Sgarbi e Giampiero Mughini che litigano al Maurizio ...LEGO STAR WARS: LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER DUE NUOVI DLCRed Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOUltime Blog

BE ON THE CALL | ODIN AUTOMOTIVE TO ANNOUNCE NEW COMPANY DIRECTION AND BRAND IDENTITY

THE CALL
Live press conference on May 19th will mark the COMPANY's first annual Transformation Day LUXEMBOURG, ...

Live press conference on May 19th will mark the COMPANY's first annual "Transformation Day" LUXEMBOURG, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ODIN AUTOMOTIVE S.à r.l., an AUTOMOTIVE holding COMPANY led by global AUTOMOTIVE experts, will hold a live press conference on Thursday, May 19th at 9:00 EST/15:00 CET to ANNOUNCE the transformation of the COMPANY into its next phase, with a new expanded business DIRECTION and BRAND IDENTITY. The event will also mark the COMPANY's first annual "Transformation Day", focused on accelerating society's path to cleaner last mile transportation of goods and people. In January of this year, ODIN ANNOUNCEd the acquisition of ...
