DMYTRO FIRTASH OPPOSES RUSSIAN INVASION, ASKS TO BE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO UKRAINE NOW WITHOUT CHANGING STATUS QUO REGARDING U.S. LEGAL CHARGES AGAINST HIM, ACCORDING TO AN ATTORNEY ON U.S. LEGAL TEAM, LANNY J. DAVIS (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LANNY J. DAVIS, U.S. counsel and LEGAL advisor to DMYTRO FIRTASH, issued this statement on behalf of Ukrainian businessman, DMYTRO FIRTASH, today: DMYTRO FIRTASH unequivocally OPPOSES Russia's INVASION of his homeland, UKRAINE. Mr. FIRTASH is taking every step he can to do whatever possible to protect Ukrainian sovereignty, UKRAINE's democratically elected government, and his fellow Ukrainian citizens. Mr. FIRTASH is currently confined to Austria exercising his right to contest an extradition request from the United States government related to United States
In Op - Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?"WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - In an op - ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow Ukrainians: "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" Firtash was referring to the fact that Ukraine has historically, going back to the Middle ...
Le mafie gemelle di Ucraina e Russia e i traffici di droga, gas e oro Corriere della Sera
Le mafie gemelle di Ucraina e Russia e i traffici di droga, gas e oroGuardare come si comportano i clan significa capire la guerra. Per decenni ciò che ha tenuto uniti i due Paesi è la criminalità organizzata, con proventi miliardari. Le commistioni con la politica e i ...
