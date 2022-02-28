BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Ultime Blog

CGTN | China calls on Russia | Ukraine to solve issue through negotiation

- BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The situation in eastern Ukraine has recently undergone rapid ...

 The situation in eastern Ukraine has recently undergone rapid changes, causing great concern in the international community. There is a complex historical context on the Ukraine issue and the current situation is the result of the interplay of many complicated factors. Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the phone, exchanging views on the situation in Ukraine. The Chinese president made it clear that the Chinese side supports the Russian side in solving the issue through negotiation with the Ukrainian side. China's consistent stance on the Ukraine issue During Friday's phone conversation, ...
Fundamental solution lies in neutral status of Ukraine

An ideal solution for the current crises would be for the Ukraine to maintain a neutral status by not joining any military alliance.
