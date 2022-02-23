Novavax Announces Shipments of its COVID-19 Vaccine to European Union Member States (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) - Immunizations with Nuvaxovid™ to begin in coming days GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the first doses of Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) have begun shipping to European Union (EU) Member States. Nuvaxovid, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine authorized for use in Europe. Local test and release procedures were completed and Nuvaxovid doses are shipping from Novavax' Netherlands distribution center to EU Member States ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GiacomoGorini : @Massi_Fantini84 @RobertoBurioni Io sono riuscito a trovare solo un annuncio dell'azienda relativo a studi in vitro… - Massi_Fantini84 : @RobertoBurioni Per ora sembra ci sia solo annuncio della casa farmaceutica di fine dicembre. -
Novavax autorizzato da Ema, arriva il via libera: è il quinto vaccino anti Covid approvato in Europa Il Gazzettino
