Novavax Announces Shipments of its COVID-19 Vaccine to European Union Member States

- Immunizations with Nuvaxovid™ to begin in coming days GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 23, 2022

 Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the first doses of Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) have begun shipping to European Union (EU) Member States. Nuvaxovid, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine authorized for use in Europe. Local test and release procedures were completed and Nuvaxovid doses are shipping from Novavax' Netherlands distribution center to EU Member States ...
