Novavax Announces Shipments of its COVID-19 Vaccine to European Union Member States

(Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) - Immunizations with Nuvaxovid™ to begin in coming days GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generations for serious infectious diseases, today announced the first doses of Nuvaxovid™-19(recombinant, adjuvanted) have begun shipping to(EU). Nuvaxovid, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based-19authorized for use in Europe. Local test and release procedures were completed and Nuvaxovid doses are shipping from' Netherlands distribution center to EU

GiacomoGorini : @Massi_Fantini84 @RobertoBurioni Io sono riuscito a trovare solo un annuncio dell'azienda relativo a studi in vitro… - Massi_Fantini84 : @RobertoBurioni Per ora sembra ci sia solo annuncio della casa farmaceutica di fine dicembre. -

Immunizations with Nuvaxovid to begin in coming days GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the first doses of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) have begun shipping to the European Union (EU). Nuvaxovid, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Europe. Local test and release procedures were completed and Nuvaxovid doses are shipping from Novavax' Netherlands distribution center to EU member states beginning this week. The first wave of shipments will be followed by additional shipments in the coming weeks. Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine is packaged as a ready-to-use liquid formulation in a vial containing ten doses. The vaccination regimen calls for two 0.5 ml doses (5 mcg antigen and 50 mcg Matrix-M adjuvant).