Biden wants to give the money of the Afghan people to the families of 9/11 victims (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) President Biden’s decisions regarding the 7 billions Afghan fund held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has succeeded in bringing together in the name of outrage the Taliban, the diaspora, former members of the deposed government and... Leggi su europa.today
Advertising
albertigiovanni : Ovviamente i soldi non sono l'unica motivazione ma certo 1 MILIARDO di dollari all'anno sono un bell' incentivo - callmefree1 : Biden fa il tifo perché la Russia invada l'Ucraina, dice Tulsi Gabbard — RT World News -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Biden wants
Stati Uniti: Migrant minors dispute pits Florida against Catholic ChurchThe governor says he wants to deter human trafficking and accuses the Biden administration of being lax in cracking down on illegal immigration. (...) (es) Florida e Iglesia católica discrepan sobre ...
Una start - up svizzera vuole reinventare l'energia nucleare... 1 ( it originale) English (en) How a Swiss start - up wants to reinvent nuclear energy "Quando un ... Il presidente statunitense Joe Biden ha stanziato 2,5 miliardi di dollari per la ricerca e la ...
Biden wantsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Biden wants