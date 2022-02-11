China Matters takes you to the ski resort in Guizhou China

Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI: disponibile il core booster ...It Takes Two festeggia 5 milioni di copie venduteCastlevania: Grimoire Of Souls nuovo grimorio con il major update di ...Green pass per parrucchieri e estetisti : a marzo via per shopping, ...Mafia : boss Gammino rientra in ItaliaFesteggia i 3 anni di Apex Legends con l'Evento Collezione ...GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle modalità a tema San ValentinoEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: Mobile Game in arrivoWARNER BROS. GAMES ANNUNCIA HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED Bologna: cosa c'è da vedere e dove soggiornareUltime Blog

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the humid and sweltering southern China, where snow is hardly ...

In the humid and sweltering southern China, where snow is hardly seen, winter sports are not supposed to be a household activity.    But skiing and other ice and snow sports are now embraced as both official and local recreation in south western China'sGuizhou province.  The Yushe Snow resort is already a name card of Guizhou unlike the impression from the outside on it. Located in Guizhou's Liupanshui City, the resort, also known as the Yushe National Forest Park has created a winter wonderland where there was none. The mountains in the area, which average around 2,250 meters in altitude, rarely see snowfall but are coated with freezing rain in winter. Sixty machines are employed in the ...
