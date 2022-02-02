Conversations with Nobel Prize Winners: The Fondazione Menarini launches their 'Dialogs Beyond Borders' series (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Who are the heroes that have inspired the careers of Nobel Prize Winners? What difficulties have they encountered and how did they overcome them? Each and every one of us can now delve into the careers and personal lives of some of the biggest names in the world of science thanks to "Dialogs Beyond Borders," a new section on the website of the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini, with interviews given by scientists of the calibre ofLouis Ignarro, Donna Strickland and Barry Marshall. "My father was originally from Torre del Greco and my mother from Panarea. They first met in the United States, before the Second World War: my English was very poor at first and, as you can imagine, my parents ...
Le prime immagini della serie tratta da Conversations with Friends di Sally Rooney Rivista Studio
