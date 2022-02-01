Yes Studios Appoints Armoza Studios’ Sharon Levi as Managing Director

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Yes, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind hit series “Fauda” and “Shtisel,” has appointedas’s appointment follows the exit of Danna Stern, who spent two decades at the Israeli broadcaster., who is joining the Israeli banner from ITV-ownedFormat, will take the lead of Yes L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.