Advertising

TuttoAndroid : Facebook Messenger introduce diverse novità per aumentare la sicurezza - TeleradioNews : *Un erede di Einaudi* di Vincenzo D’Anna* - WhatsApp Facebook Twitter Messenger Email Print *Un erede di Ein… - angiuoniluigi : RT @ultimenotizie: #Facebook, nuovo aggiornamento per le chat messenger crittografate end-to-end. 'Riceverai una notifica se qualcuno fa un… - psetipsdaily : @SpyfratsCall @InvestaPH kala ko facebook messenger nun una - AnnaxLGxTS : RT @ultimenotizie: #Facebook, nuovo aggiornamento per le chat messenger crittografate end-to-end. 'Riceverai una notifica se qualcuno fa un… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Facebook Messenger

Everyeye Tech

L'annuncio del fondatore diMark Zuckerberg sulle notifiche, nuovo aggiornamento per le chatcrittografate end - to - end. " Riceverai una notifica se qualcuno fa uno screenshot di un messaggio temporaneo " scrive in un post sulla sua pagina ...... in cuigode di una posizione da leader sia nella pubblicità online sia nei canali di messaggistica over - the - top, come WhatsApp,o Instagram. La nostra indagine mira a ...Meta has announced a screenshot notification feature, end-to-end encrypted group chats & calls in Messenger, message reactions, GIFs, and many other features.Meta has announced that it is going to introduce more functions and features to encrypted chats, such as GIFs, stickers, and reactions.