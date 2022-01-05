AEW: CM Punk risponde ad Okada “Ecco dove trovarmi” (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Kazuchika Okada non è certo un nome qualsiasi nel business: la stella del New Japan ha vinto l’IWGP World Heavyweight Championship da Shingo Takagi nella prima notte di Wrestle Kingdom 16 ed oggi combatterà nel main event della seconda serata dell’evento. In questi giorni ha rivelato a Sports Illustrated che gli piacerebbe lottare con le stelle AEW Bryan Danielson e CM Punk. Fortunatamente per Okada, anche uno di quei talenti AEW vorrebbe lottare con lui. Interesse reciproco In un tweet di martedì pomeriggio, CM Punk ha risposto a Kazuchika Okada con l’indirizzo dello United Center, il luogo del ritorno di Punk al wrestling a AEW Rampage: The First Dance ad agosto. Il tweet ha suggerito un interesse reciproco di Punk a lottare con la stella del New Japan e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: CM Punk risponde ad Okada 'Ecco dove trovarmi' - - TSOWrestling : Come direbbe Barney Stinson... 'Challenge Accepted!' Vi piacerebbe vedere questo scontro crossover in #AEW? #TSOW… - TSOWrestling : Una sfida tra #njpw e #AEW a dir poco epica!!! #TSOW #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Sta per arrivare la stable da sogno di CM Punk in #AEW? #TSOW #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Punk
Sky Sport ha rinnovato il contratto con la AEW, adesso è ufficiale!... Sky Sport ha rinnovato il contratto televisivo con la AEW , Compagnia di Tony Khan che dal 2019 a oggi ha fatto ampiamente parlare di sè anche grazie all'arrivo di mega star del calibro di CM Punk e ...
I risultati di AEW Full Gear 2021, un nuovo campione e un nuovo debutto... Cody Rhodes & PAC vs Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo VINCITORI: Cody Rhodes & PAC AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (C) vs. Tay Conti VINCITRICE: Britt Baker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. ...
- AEW: CM Punk sfida Kazuchika Okada Zona Wrestling
- AEW | CM Punk sfida Kazuchika Okada Zazoom Blog
- CM Punk risponde a Kazuchika Okada: la sfida è accettata! The Shield Of Wrestling
- CM Punk considera Kazushi Sakuraba il GOAT delle MMA The Shield Of Sports
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The 10 Best Wrestlers of 2021Only one word best describes the world of wrestling in 2021, and that word is “weird.” Pretty much nothing went as it should or as people predicted: the pandemic continued to disrupt independent and ...
CM Punk Responds To Kazuchika OkadaCM Punk responds to Kazuchika Okada after the New Japan star revealed he would like to wrestle Punk and Bryan Danielson.
AEW PunkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Punk