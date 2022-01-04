Guida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaOPPO Find X3 Lite Smartphone 5G -34% Sconto OffertaKare Design Orologio da Parete -10% Sconti e OfferteHaiti : attacco contro premier, almeno una persona è stata uccisa Elon Musk è il più ricco del mondo nel 2021LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteUltime Blog

Dark Elevation 03 01 2021 – Episodio 44

Dark Elevation
Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, ben ritrovati agli show della All Elite Wrestling che aprono il ...

Dark Elevation 03.01.2021 – Episodio 44 (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, ben ritrovati agli show della All Elite Wrestling che aprono il 2022 con il buon Dark Elevation registrato settimana scorsa dal Daily’s Place di Jacksonville. Vedremo un po’ di atleti interessanti, come ad esempio Riho che si prepara allo scontro per il titolo AEW contro Britt Baker di Battle Of The Belts. Molta attenzione anche su Megan Bayne, che è una atleta di grande qualità. Risultati Dark Elevation Riho batte Valentina Rossi Scorpio Sky batte Ray Jaz Andrade El Idolo batte JP Harlow Megan Bayne batte Leila Grey The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) battono Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson
