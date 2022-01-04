Dark Elevation 03.01.2021 – Episodio 44 (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) Cari amici di Zona Wrestling, ben ritrovati agli show della All Elite Wrestling che aprono il 2022 con il buon Dark Elevation registrato settimana scorsa dal Daily’s Place di Jacksonville. Vedremo un po’ di atleti interessanti, come ad esempio Riho che si prepara allo scontro per il titolo AEW contro Britt Baker di Battle Of The Belts. Molta attenzione anche su Megan Bayne, che è una atleta di grande qualità. Risultati Dark Elevation Riho batte Valentina Rossi Scorpio Sky batte Ray Jaz Andrade El Idolo batte JP Harlow Megan Bayne batte Leila Grey The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) battono Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson Leggi su zonawrestling
