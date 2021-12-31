Remembering Betty White | Whose Timeless Humor Made Her One of the Greatest Comedians in TV History

(Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021), who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps thecomic tactician in theof television. That’s distinct from comic acting, althoughwas, of course, a very fine actor. What setapart was her unerring ability to find not just the joke, but the thing behind the joke: It L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Remembering Betty

Game Legends

The legendary actress, who played Rose Nylund for 7 seasons on "The Golden Girls," has passed away at her home in Los Angeles. Look back at Betty's incredible career. Like us on Facebook to see ...Betty White, the beloved and iconic star of TheGolden Girls, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The film and television actress was named a Disney ...