Remembering Betty White | Whose Timeless Humor Made Her One of the Greatest Comedians in TV History

Remembering Betty
Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps the Greatest comic tactician in the History of ...

Commenta
Remembering Betty White, Whose Timeless Humor Made Her One of the Greatest Comedians in TV History (Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps the Greatest comic tactician in the History of television. That’s distinct from comic acting, although White was, of course, a very fine actor. What set White apart was her unerring ability to find not just the joke, but the thing behind the joke: It L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress

The legendary actress, who played Rose Nylund for 7 seasons on "The Golden Girls," has passed away at her home in Los Angeles. Look back at Betty's incredible career. Like us on Facebook to see ...

Remembering Disney Legend Betty White

Betty White, the beloved and iconic star of TheGolden Girls, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The film and television actress was named a Disney ...
