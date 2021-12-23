Newcastle | occhi puntati su un talento del Barcellona!

sportli26181512 : Quattro club di Premier sul giocatore del Notthingham Forest: Brentford, Everton, Newcastle e West Ham hanno messo… - esistenzialinte : RT @AmalaTV_: Sun - Il #Newcastle mette gli occhi su #Dzeko per gennaio: l’#Inter sarebbe pronta ad ascoltare un’eventuale offerta ed effet… - ZiHAKAN20 : RT @AmalaTV_: Sun - Il #Newcastle mette gli occhi su #Dzeko per gennaio: l’#Inter sarebbe pronta ad ascoltare un’eventuale offerta ed effet… - LuigiBevilacq17 : RT @AmalaTV_: Sun - Il #Newcastle mette gli occhi su #Dzeko per gennaio: l’#Inter sarebbe pronta ad ascoltare un’eventuale offerta ed effet… - vitoc_90 : RT @AmalaTV_: Sun - Il #Newcastle mette gli occhi su #Dzeko per gennaio: l’#Inter sarebbe pronta ad ascoltare un’eventuale offerta ed effet… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Newcastle occhi
Quattro club di Premier sul giocatore del Notthingham ForestCommenta per primo Brentford , Everton , Newcastle e West Ham hanno messo gli occhi sul centrocampista offensivo del Nottingham Forest Brennan Johnson . Il club valuta il giocatore 20 milioni di Sterline. A riportarlo è Mail .
Juve attenta, il Newcastle può soffiarti il giocatore1 Il Newcastle , come riporta Sun , ha messo gli occhi su Anthony Martial . Il giocatore del Manchester United è stato recentemente accostato alla Juventus .
Newcastle, occhi sul giocatore del Tottenham Calciomercato.com