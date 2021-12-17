LG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTWRC 10: video mostra le più belle livree del giocoCALL OF DUTY - UN EVENTO A TEMPO LIMITATO CON OFFERTE E REGALI PER ...Overwatch - Magico Inverno 2021 è arrivatoQuali sono le cause dei capillari rotti nelle gambe e come trattarli?Far Cry 6: I giocatori possono giocare con Danny TrejoFarming Simulator 22: aggiornamento gratuitoStrictly Limited presenta AaeroEA - FIFA & Madden si battono per il titolo di gioco più popolareStray Blade mostra il suo sistema di combattimentoUltime Blog

Norgine B V announces Senior Management changes | Christopher Bath appointed Chief Executive Officer - Peter Stein to assume role of Executive Chairman

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist ...

Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, today announces that Christopher Bath has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st January 2022. Chris will be responsible for a business with a portfolio of market leading medicinal products with net annual sales of approximately €500 million, a pipeline of innovative product candidates and global operations with direct presence in 12 European markets, Australia and New Zealand. Chris, who is currently Norgine's Chief Operating Officer (COO), will continue to report to Peter Stein, who is stepping ...
