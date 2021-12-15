Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Models with the TV documentary series Matchday | Inside FC Barcelona

(Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) - TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-brand of-resistant watches. The GBD-H1000BAR and GBD-100BAR arecelebratingFC, afeaturing the inner world of the famed Spanish football club. The basefor the two new watches are the GBD-H1000 and GBD-100, both from the G-SQUAD line. The newemploy the blue and garnet team colors of FC. The bands, designed to evoke past and present team uniforms, are imprintedthe club motto, "Més que un club" ("More than a club") in the local Catalan language. The ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Casio Release

Lifestyleblog

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new MTG - B2000XMG, which boasts a multicolor carbon bezel made by laminating ...TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G - LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new GBX - ...Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches.Casio America, Inc is pleased to announce the release of the Casio G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT80 by John Mayer. Together with HODINKEE and designed in collaboration with the seven-time Grammy Award winning ...