Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Models with the TV documentary series Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) - TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The GBD-H1000BAR and GBD-100BAR are Collaboration Models celebrating Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona, a documentary featuring the inner world of the famed Spanish football club. The base Models for the two new watches are the GBD-H1000 and GBD-100, both from the G-SQUAD line. The new Models employ the blue and garnet team colors of FC Barcelona. The bands, designed to evoke past and present team uniforms, are imprinted with the club motto, "Més que un club" ("More than a club") in the local Catalan language. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The GBD-H1000BAR and GBD-100BAR are Collaboration Models celebrating Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona, a documentary featuring the inner world of the famed Spanish football club. The base Models for the two new watches are the GBD-H1000 and GBD-100, both from the G-SQUAD line. The new Models employ the blue and garnet team colors of FC Barcelona. The bands, designed to evoke past and present team uniforms, are imprinted with the club motto, "Més que un club" ("More than a club") in the local Catalan language. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Casio Release
Casio to Release MT - G Watch with Multilayer, Multicolor Carbon BezelTOKYO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new MTG - B2000XMG, which boasts a multicolor carbon bezel made by laminating ...
Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature G - SHOCKTOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G - LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new GBX - ...
Covid oggi Abruzzo, 239 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre Lifestyleblog
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Models with the TV documentary series Matchday: Inside FC BarcelonaCasio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches.
INTRODUCING THE LIMITED-EDITION G-SHOCK REF. 6900-PT80 BY JOHN MAYERCasio America, Inc is pleased to announce the release of the Casio G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT80 by John Mayer. Together with HODINKEE and designed in collaboration with the seven-time Grammy Award winning ...
Casio ReleaseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release