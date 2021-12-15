Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioLG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroPS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniUltime Blog

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Models with the TV documentary series Matchday | Inside FC Barcelona

- TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions ...

zazoom
Commenta
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Models with the TV documentary series Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) - TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The GBD-H1000BAR and GBD-100BAR are Collaboration Models celebrating Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona, a documentary featuring the inner world of the famed Spanish football club. The base Models for the two new watches are the GBD-H1000 and GBD-100, both from the G-SQUAD line. The new Models employ the blue and garnet team colors of FC Barcelona. The bands, designed to evoke past and present team uniforms, are imprinted with the club motto, "Més que un club" ("More than a club") in the local Catalan language. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Casio Release

Casio to Release MT - G Watch with Multilayer, Multicolor Carbon Bezel

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new MTG - B2000XMG, which boasts a multicolor carbon bezel made by laminating ...

Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature G - SHOCK

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G - LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new GBX - ...
Covid oggi Abruzzo, 239 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre  Lifestyleblog

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Models with the TV documentary series Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches.

INTRODUCING THE LIMITED-EDITION G-SHOCK REF. 6900-PT80 BY JOHN MAYER

Casio America, Inc is pleased to announce the release of the Casio G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT80 by John Mayer. Together with HODINKEE and designed in collaboration with the seven-time Grammy Award winning ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Casio Release Casio Release SHOCK Collaboration Models